Home / Himachal Pradesh / Ivy school triumphs at Negotiium Agon

Ivy school triumphs at Negotiium Agon

Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:03 AM Aug 02, 2025 IST
Students of Ivy International School with their award.
In a significant feat, Ivy International School, Shimla, has been crowned the Overall Champion at Negotiium Agon-2025, hosted by Wynberg Allen School, Mussoorie. Competing against more than 57 of India’s premier boarding schools — including Doon, Welham, Bishop Cotton, and La Martiniere — Ivy claimed a historic victory as the youngest school in the competition.

Team Ivy, which included Divyam Justa, Aryan, Rudransh Chauhan, Shraney Aggarwal and Antara Thakur, was declared the Best Performer as it excelled across business simulations, storytelling, financial strategy and branding, showcasing innovation and unity.

The chairman of Ivy International School, Vishal Chauhan, called the win “a milestone of belief and

precision”. Director Chandresh Chauhan lauded the team’s creativity and courage and principal Mandeep Rana said the students had made the school proud.

