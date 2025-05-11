DT
PT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / J-K man working in Shimla booked for using Pakistan flag as WhatsApp display picture

A case under Sections 196 and 197(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against the accused
PTI
Shimla, Updated At : 04:22 PM May 11, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only.
Police in Shimla have booked a man for using the image of a Pakistan flag as his display picture on WhatsApp, officials said on Sunday.

Adil Magre, who is a native of Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir, currently lives near Lakkar Bazar in Shimla since 2016 and works with a private gas agency, police said.

Magre has been booked for “prompting enmity on grounds of religion, language, caste, race or community and imputations and assertions prejudicial to national integration”, they added.

A case under Sections 196 and 197(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against the accused.

