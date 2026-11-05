Jagatkhana school wins three state hockey titles

Guru Nanak Public School, Jagatkhana, in the Nalagarh subdivision of Solan district, has made a mark in hockey with an outstanding performance at the state-level championships. Four of its teams were selected to represent Solan district and continued their winning streak at the state-level events.

The Under-14 Boys’ team emerged as state champions after defeating Una 12-0 in the final. The team comprised Rajveer Singh, Ishmeet Singh, Prabhjot Singh, Karanpreet, Karanveer Singh, Lovepreet, Paramjeet, Ankit, Kamalpreet and Arshpreet Singh.

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The Under-19 Boys’ team also won the state championship after defeating Chamba 11-0 in the quarter-final, Una 4-0 in the semi-final and Sirmaur 2-0 in the final. In a historic achievement, the team also lifted the Hostel State Championship trophy by defeating Sports Hostel, Sundernagar, 2-0. The 14-member squad included Kunalpreet Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Sevakpreet Singh, Bhavtapreet Singh, Amritjot Singh, Yugjot Pal, Ansh, Preet Chauhan, Bhupender Mann, Amolak Singh, Davinder Kumar and Jaskaran Saini.

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The Under-19 Girls’ team clinched the title after defeating Hamirpur 5-0 in the quarter-final, Una 7-0 in the semi-final and Sirmaur 4-0 in the final. The team comprised Pawandeep Kaur, Karuna Thakur, Kamalpreet Kaur, Akshara, Anshika, Diya Saini, Ekampreet Kaur, Saachi Thakur, Sonakshi, Tania, Lovepreet Kaur, Astha and Parvinder Kaur. Chairman S Naseeb Singh, Principal S Kuljeet Singh, Sports Director S Kulwant Singh, and Coach S Davinder Singh congratulated players.