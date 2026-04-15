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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Jagdeep Dhankhar meets Dalai Lama in McLeodganj; discusses peace, values

Jagdeep Dhankhar meets Dalai Lama in McLeodganj; discusses peace, values

Dalai Lama expresses gratitude to India, praises its diversity and democratic values

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Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 09:46 AM Apr 15, 2026 IST
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Dalai Lama with former Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar.
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Former Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar called on Tibetan spiritual leader the 14th Dalai Lama at his residence in McLeodganj on Tuesday. The meeting was marked by warmth, mutual respect, and meaningful discussions on various issues.

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During the interaction, the Dalai Lama expressed deep gratitude towards India, stating that he has been living here as a refugee for the past 66 years. He highlighted that India’s religious diversity, tolerance, and democratic values have always inspired him.

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“Freedom and respect for religion and culture seen in India are rare in many parts of the world,” said the 90-year-old spiritual leader.

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The Dalai Lama added that living in India has given him a sense of true happiness and inner peace.

Jagdeep Dhankhar described the meeting as a proud and memorable moment in his life. He said it was his first personal interaction with the Dalai Lama and praised him as a unique and inspiring personality whose thoughts and messages are guiding people across the world.

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