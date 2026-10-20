Jai Ram accuses govt of politicising district reorganisation

Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has accused the Congress government of attempting to divert public attention from stalled development and unfulfilled poll guarantees by proposing to reorganise administrative boundaries and create new districts ahead of the Assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference here late last evening, Thakur said the move was politically motivated. He pointed out that, amid the ongoing Census exercise, notifications had been issued freezing the boundaries of administrative units across the state.

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Taking a swipe at the government, he said even creating districts in all 68 Assembly constituencies would not help the Congress retain power. He claimed that the recent results of Panchayati Raj institutions and urban local bodies had sent a clear message that the ruling party was unlikely to repeat its electoral performance.

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Targeting the government’s financial management, Thakur alleged that it had failed to curb unproductive expenditure and mobilise adequate resources. He claimed that the state’s debt had reached Rs 1.20 lakh crore, with borrowings exceeding Rs 50,000 crore during the past four years.

Comparing successive governments, he said annual growth in borrowings averaged 10 to 12 per cent during the tenures of the Prem Kumar Dhumal and Virbhadra Singh governments, against 7.2 per cent during his tenure from 2017 to 2022.

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Thakur further alleged that Himachal Pradesh was losing industrial units to neighbouring states following a steep hike in power tariffs. He claimed that nearly 25 per cent of industrial units had shifted to Haryana, Uttarakhand and Punjab over the past two years.

He also criticised Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu over the appointment of Chief Parliamentary Secretaries and advisers with Cabinet rank, alleging that these appointments had placed an additional financial burden on the state exchequer.

Asked about reports of factionalism within the BJP, particularly in Kangra district, Thakur said the party would address internal differences before the Assembly elections. He added that the party high command would take the final decision on ticket distribution and that all leaders and workers would support the official candidates.

Kangra MP Rajiv Bhardwaj and local MLA Ranbir Nikka were also present.