Jai Ram accuses govt of selling off Himachal assets

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur today accused the Congress government of functioning like a real estate agent, alleging that it was selling off Himachal Pradesh’s valuable public assets, including the heritage Hotel Peterhoff in Shimla.

In a press statement, Thakur alleged that the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government had launched a campaign to dispose of state properties, with the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) among its first casualties. He said the government had initially decided to sell 14 hotels but was forced to lease out eight following stiff opposition from the BJP and the public.

He also alleged that the Medical Devices Park, which had the potential to transform the state’s industrial landscape, was being turned into a hub of property dealings.

Targeting the government over Section 118 of the Himachal Pradesh Tenancy and Land Reforms Act, 1972, Thakur claimed that it had twice introduced Bills in the Assembly to amend the provision but was forced to retreat following opposition from the BJP.