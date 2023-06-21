Jai Ram asks CM why no NIA probe in Salooni murder case

Tribune News Service

Mandi, June 20

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur today said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu should tell the people why he did not want the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to probe the Salooni murder case in Chamba district.

Thakur was in Pandoh in connection with a meeting of party workers.

He said the CM should understand that the BJP was not doing any politics in the Manohar murder case. Every matter related to the common man seemed small to the Congress. The people of the state had seen the attitude of the Congress in murder case of forest guard Hoshiyar Singh and Kotkhai’s Gudiya incident.

“The law and order situation in the state has collapsed. The Chamba incident has horrified everyone,” he added. “Everyone is demanding that the matter should be investigated by the NIA, but the Sukhu government does not want to hand over the matter to the agency. The government should understand that it is for the benefit of the common people and not for the criminal elements,” he said.