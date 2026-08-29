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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Jai Ram assures taxi operators, fast ends

Jai Ram assures taxi operators, fast ends

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:35 AM Aug 29, 2026 IST
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Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur. File
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Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur today assured protesting taxi operators that their demand for extending the permit period of taxis from 12 to 15 years would be taken up with the Central Government, following which the operators agreed to end their fast-unto-death.

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Thakur met members of the Taxi Operators’ Union at Chaura Maidan here and assured them that their grievances would be pursued through dialogue. He said the government must address the legitimate concerns of taxi operators rather than resorting to confrontation.

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“Tourism is a major pillar of Himachal’s economy and taxi operators are a vital part of the sector. If the government is willing to help, a solution can certainly be found,” he said.

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Thakur said the BJP had already raised the issue in the Vidhan Sabha, but alleged that the Transport Minister had given vague replies instead of offering a concrete solution. He criticised the government for allegedly attempting to forcibly remove the protesters with police intervention.

“Suppressing the voice of peaceful protesters through oppressive methods is unacceptable in a democracy. The government cannot resort to brutality against those raising genuine demands,” he said.

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The LoP said instead of blaming the Central Government for every issue, the state government should accept responsibility and work towards resolving the operators’ problems.

Thakur also spoke to the Shimla DC and requested that the protesting taxi operators be allowed to erect tents at the site to protect themselves from rain.

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