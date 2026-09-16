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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Jai Ram hails Kishau power project pact, thanks Modi

Jai Ram hails Kishau power project pact, thanks Modi

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:44 AM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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Jai Ram Thakur, Leader of the Opposition
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Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday welcomed the signing of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the Kishau Multipurpose Project and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the BJP governments in the states concerned for facilitating it. In a statement issued here, Thakur said that the efforts of the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister and the Chief Ministers of the participating BJP-ruled states had played a crucial role in moving the ambitious project forward.

He said that during the previous BJP government in Himachal Pradesh, when the Central Government had initiated the project, the then AAP government in New Delhi and the Congress government in Rajasthan had created hurdles by “delaying their contributions” towards the project.

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With the change in governments in the two states, the way was paved for the project’s implementation while safeguarding Himachal’s interests, he added.

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Thakur said that instead of patting himself on the back, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu should express his gratitude to the Prime Minister, the Union Home Minister and the Chief Ministers of the BJP-ruled states, as the project would not have moved ahead without their consent.

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