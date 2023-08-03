Jai Ram questions Subhag’s appointment

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 2

Former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has questioned CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s decision of making Ram Subhag his Adviser when he had himself raised questions on his integrity while being in the Opposition.

Ministers take on ex-Chief Minister Ministers Anirudh Singh and Vikramaditya Singh lashed out at Jai Ram Thakur for allegedly trying to mislead the people on the issue of natural disasters

They said Rs 400 crore was being given by the Centre under the CRIF for the repair of roads, but no separate amount had been released

On Ram Subhag Singh's appointment, they said he had already got a clean chit from the PMO and now there was no such allegation against him

Taking to the media here today, Thakur said the CM must reveal the compulsions behind making Ram Subhag his Adviser after retirement. “It is Sukhu who, during the Assembly session while in the Opposition, had raised questions on the integrity of the officer and now he had made him his Adviser, which is surprising,” he said.

Thakur said questions were being raised on the functioning and integrity of some officers holding important positions. “The CM must tell why such officers have been given important postings despite questions being raised by everyone,” he said.

He said there was rampant corruption in the government. “We removed (Ram Subhag) him as Chief Secretary as there were valid reasons and I stand by that decision,” he said.

“I am grateful to PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari who have extended full support, both in rescue and rehabilitation,” he added.

“The state government is doing its bit and as responsible Opposition, the BJP is pitching in as the state belongs to all,” he said. The Centre has assured full support for restoration works, including rebuilding the damaged bridges, he said.

#Jai Ram Thakur #Shimla #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu