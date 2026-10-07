Jai Ram questions Sukhu govt’s job guarantees, robotic surgery claims

Speaking to the media at Nagrota Bagwan after meeting the families of senior BJP leaders, late Vijay Mankotia and late Ramchandra Bhatia, to offer condolences, Thakur said the Congress had made tall promises of four lakh jobs in four years but had instead removed thousands of outsourced workers appointed during the previous BJP government.

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He said the Congress had promised one lakh jobs in its first Cabinet meeting and five lakh overall. “It has been four years since the government was formed. Where have the four lakh jobs gone?” he asked.

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Referring to the recent suicide attempt by an outsourced employee of the Ner Chowk Medical College in Mandi, Thakur alleged that the worker was driven to the extreme step after being removed from service without a hearing. He accused the government of showing no sensitivity towards outsourced employees and their families.

Thakur also alleged growing differences within the Congress government, claiming that Cabinet meetings were being repeatedly postponed. He questioned whether ministers were staying away and alleged that a “friends’ circle”, and not the Cabinet, was running the government.

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He said the BJP’s alleged victories in the panchayati raj and urban local body elections showed that public confidence in the Congress government had declined. Citing the election of a BJP candidate as Lahaul-Spiti Zila Parishad chairperson, he claimed the BJP now controlled 11 of the state’s 12 Zila Parishads.

Thakur also questioned Chief Minister Sukhu’s recent claim before President Droupadi Murmu on robotic surgery facilities in the state. The Chief Minister had said robotic surgery was being conducted in all medical colleges and that more than 500 surgeons had been trained.

“Does the Chief Minister know how many medical colleges are there in Himachal Pradesh, how many robotic surgery machines have been purchased and how many surgeons have actually been trained?” Thakur asked.

He demanded a white paper on the number of robotic surgery machines at each medical college, the procedures performed and the surgeons trained. “Patients at Chamba and Nahan medical colleges are asking where the blocks for robotic surgery are,” he said, challenging the Chief Minister to back his claim with complete data.