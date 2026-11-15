Jai Ram Thakur slams Himachal government over Rs 1,500 aid to only limited number of women

Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday lashed out at the state government over its decision to approve the Mukhya Mantri Apna Parivar Sukhi Parivar Yojana, under which eligible women aged 18 to 59 years would receive a financial assistance of Rs 1,500 per month along with 300 units of free electricity.

He said that the BJP, if elected to power, would review all decisions taken by the present government during its final year in office, as well as its poll guarantees. Thakur, while addressing a press conference in Shimla, said that the Congress had come to power in Himachal Pradesh in 2022 on the basis of false guarantees but it had failed to fulfil those promises though it had been in office for four years.

Thakur said, “Now that the Congress has suffered a massive defeat in the elections to panchayati raj institutions (PRIs) and urban local bodies (ULBs), Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu suddenly remembered the women of Himachal Pradesh and the promises made to them before the last Assembly elections.”

He questioned the government why the proposed scheme covered only a limited number of families when Himachal Pradesh has more than 18 lakh families. “The Congress had promised Rs 1,500 per month to all women aged 18 to 59 years and the decision was expected to be taken in its very first Cabinet meeting. At that time, no income ceiling or eligibility restrictions were mentioned. Around 28 lakh women fall in this age group in Himachal Pradesh. However, the government has now restricted the benefit to just 3.50 lakh eligible women,” he added.

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Thakur alleged that no clear budgetary provision had been made for the scheme during the current financial year. He questioned the government how it intended to finance the scheme and under which budget head the payments would be made.

He targeted the government over the promised free 300 units of electricity and said that the previous BJP government had introduced 125 units of free power after assessing the average consumption of ordinary and middle-class households.

Thakur said, “In 2022, the Congress had promised 300 units of free electricity to every household but failed to fulfil the guarantee during its tenure. Instead, the government introduced eligibility restrictions that curtailed the benefits available under the earlier 125-unit free electricity scheme. Now, it is announcing 300 units of free electricity for a limited number of eligible families while projecting it as fulfilment of the original guarantee.”

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On the upcoming winter session of the Assembly in Dharamsala, Thakur said that the BJP would raise several important issues, including the growing drug menace and corruption. He expressed hope that the Chief Minister would respond to the questions raised by the Opposition.