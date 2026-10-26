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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Jai Ram targets Sukhu govt over schemes, development

Jai Ram targets Sukhu govt over schemes, development

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:17 AM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur during an event at Chopal in Shimla district on Sunday.
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Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday criticised the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, alleging that despite completing nearly four years in power, it could not name four major schemes implemented during its tenure.

Addressing a ceremony for newly elected panchayat representatives at Nerwa in the Chopal Assembly constituency of Shimla district, Jai Ram claimed that the Congress government’s departure was near and the BJP would soon return to power in the state.

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He alleged that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had discontinued welfare schemes introduced by the previous BJP government instead of launching comparable initiatives of his own.

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Comparing the two governments’ promises on electricity, Jai Ram said the BJP government had provided 125 units of free power, while the Congress had promised 300 units. He alleged that consumers were now receiving hefty bills even for 125 units of electricity.

Jai Ram also accused the Congress government of discontinuing popular welfare schemes, including Himcare, Sahara and Swavalamban, claiming that the move had deprived lakhs of poor and needy people of medical care and financial assistance.

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Highlighting development in Chopal, the BJP leader credited local MLA Balbir Verma with accelerating development in the constituency. He accused the Sukhu government of neglecting the region and halting institutions and development projects initiated by the previous BJP government.

Jai Ram said the Congress government had failed to fulfil public expectations and asserted that the BJP would form the next government in Himachal Pradesh.

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