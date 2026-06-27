Jai Ram Thakur accuses Congress of trying to hijack ULB, Panchayat poll mandate

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Jai Ram Thakur today accused the Congress regime of intimidating the elected BJP councillors, panchayat representatives and their families with vigilance probe and threat of transfers to hijack the public mandate which was in favour of BJP in most places.

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Addressing a press conference here today, Thakur warned that in case such efforts to hijack the poll outcome and influence elected councillors and members continues, BJP will seek legal recourse.

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“Scrutiny of every BJP councillor is being done, threat of vigilance cases is being issued so that they support Congress,” he claimed.

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Thakur said elections for Chairmen and Vice Chairmen (VC) of Nagar Panchayat had been held in only places where Congress had majority. “The Congress will meet the same fate as TMC in West Bengal as they are trying to capture the ULB’s and panchayat bodies against the public mandate,” he said.

The BJP leaders also staged a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner’s Office against alleged attempts of horse trading and manipulation of the elected candidates.

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LoP issued a warning to officials who are repeatedly postponing the elections on the directions of the state government.

“We are preparing a list of Deputy Commissioners and SDM’s who on the government’s directions are not fixing a date for the polls even 27 days after the results were announced,” he said.

He said the Congress regime is trying to hijack the elections against the public mandate in Solan, Mandi, Chamba, Kullu and Una by registering cases of encroachment against elected councillors and PR representatives.

Thakjur said Congress is adopted all type of tactics and conspiracies to hijack the results of the ULB and panchayat polls.

“In almost 70 per cent places, Pradahn and Up Pradhan from the BJP won the polls and also in three of the four Municipal Corporations (MC), which were held on party symbols, BJP won at three places in Dharamshala, Solan and Mandi.

He said the Congress regime, fearing defeat was not keen to hold the panchayat and urban local body elections and it is through court intervention that May 31, 2026 deadline was fixed for holding of polls.