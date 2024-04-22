Jai Ram Thakur: Law and order deteriorating in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 21

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur today condemned the attack on a college girl student in Palampur of Kangra district. Yesterday, a youth had attacked and critically injured the college girl with a sharp-edged weapon in Palampur.

Thakur campaigned for BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut in his home Assembly constituency of Seraj in Mandi. He said that the law and order situation in Himachal was deteriorating during the Congress rule. Hooliganism had increased and the Palampur incident had shocked the entire state, he alleged.

He wished the victim girl a speedy recovery and sought strict action against the assailant. He said, “A murder took place in front of the police control room in Shimla a few months ago. At the same place, the Youth Congress had made an attempt to attack BJP leaders during a press conference and the police remained a mute spectator. In Chamba district, a young man was cut into pieces and thrown into a drain and the government tried to suppress the matter.”

About the indecent post allegedly posted by the Hamirpur Youth Congress Club against Kangana, Thakur said, “Even during the election phase, instead of talking about development, Congress leaders are engaged in a low-level talk and making indecent comments on Kangana every day. A leader of the Hamirpur Youth Congress has posted comments on Kangana and her indecent photos. The BJP has submitted a complaint to the Election Commission.”

He said, “Congress leaders are not desisting from making indecent remarks against women. Despite repeated complaints by the BJP, these leaders are unfazed. Earlier, a national leader of the party had made indecent remarks against Kangana. Now, responsible leaders in Himachal are making indecent comments against her.”

Thakur said that seven bridges were washed away in Mandi last year. He asked Vikramaditya Singh how many of these bridges the state government had restored. He added, “The truth is that the PWD Minister has not restored even one bridge. Now, people are losing their lives due to the lack of bridges. A couple from Mandi met with an accident while crossing the Beas. Who is responsible for the mishap?.”

Thakur asked sitting Mandi MP Pratibha Singh and PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh why they were silent on development issues of the district, whether it is about Sardar Patel University or the Shiv Dham project or the proposed international airport.

