Jai Ram Thakur leads BJP’s ‘Save Democracy’ march in Mandi, hits out at Sukhu govt over debt, disaster response

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organised a massive protest march under the banner of ‘Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy’ here today, with a large number of party workers and supporters from Mandi and Kullu districts participating in the demonstration. The march began at Paddal Ground and proceeded through the town before culminating at Seri Stage.

Former chief minister and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur led the protest and launched a sharp attack on the state government, accusing it of misgovernance, unfulfilled election guarantees and insensitivity towards disaster-affected families.

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Addressing the gathering at Seri Stage, Thakur also criticised the Congress party’s allegations of vote theft and its opposition to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. He defended the Election Commission and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, arguing that electoral processes must be respected by all political parties. He challenged Congress leaders and opposition MPs questioning electoral outcomes to resign from their positions if they genuinely lacked faith in the electoral system.

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Targeting Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Thakur questioned the government’s decision to organise celebrations to mark three years in office at Paddal Ground despite the devastation caused by natural disasters across Himachal Pradesh. He claimed that more than 450 people had lost their lives in disaster-related incidents and alleged that over Rs 10 crore was spent on the celebrations instead of showing sensitivity towards affected families.

He also criticised the Chief Minister for attending a celebratory programme in Chamba despite the death of a Congress legislator from the Rampur Assembly constituency, calling it an example of political insensitivity.

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On the political situation in the state, Thakur claimed that BJP had performed strongly in recent local body elections. He said BJP candidates had secured the chairperson and vice-chairperson positions in 11 of the state’s 12 district councils, while the party had also secured victories in three of the four municipal corporations where elections were contested on party symbols.

Thakur accused the Congress government of failing to fulfil its election guarantees, particularly the promise of Rs 1,500 monthly assistance to eligible women and employment opportunities for youth. He questioned the government’s criteria for selecting beneficiaries and demanded clarity on the promises made to the people.

Raising concerns over the state’s financial position, he claimed that Himachal Pradesh’s outstanding debt had crossed Rs 1.20 lakh crore, compared with approximately Rs 69,000 crore when he was Chief Minister.

Thakur also targeted Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over the SIR issue and their comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Chief Election Commissioner of India.

Former ministers Govind Singh Thakur and Suresh Bhardwaj, MLAs Rakesh Jamwal, Inder Singh Gandhi, Puran Chand Thakur, Dilip Thakur and Prakash Rana, along with other BJP leaders and party workers, participated in the protest. Mandi Sadar BJP MLA Anil Sharma was absent from the rally.

Thakur expressed confidence that BJP would return to power in the 2027 Assembly election, asserting that the party would aim to win all 10 Assembly seats in Mandi district.