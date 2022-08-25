Jai Ram Thakur promises all help to flood-affected areas in Thunag

Tribune News Service

Mandi, August 24

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today visited the areas affected by flood and landslide at Thunag in Mandi district and took stock of the losses. He met the affected people and enquired about their well-being.

While interacting with the people, the Chief Minister said that all possible help would be provided to the affected people. He visited damaged shops and houses and directed the officers of PWD and Rural Development Department to expedite the work of removing the debris and slush from the market.

Many shops, houses and vehicles were damaged in Thunag market due to floods in Chatti Nallah on August 19. More than half of the local market has been damaged. Around 60 shops and houses and many private vehicles have also suffered damage due to the debris. An assistance of Rs 3.92 lakh has been provided to the affected people as an immediate relief.

The CM said that maximum assistance would be provided to the affected people and all possible steps would be taken by the government to ensure the relief and rehabilitation.

“Thunag suffered massive damage, but it was a matter of relief that no one was hurt. The report of damage to shops, houses and other properties has been prepared. If any affected person or family is left out, he must inform the administration and the government will provide help,” he remarked.

The Chief Minister said heavy rains and landslides resulted in huge losses in different parts of the state. He said that search, rescue, relief and rehabilitation works are being carried on war footing in all the affected areas.

He expressed deep grief and condolences over the death of a woman in an accident due to heavy rains in Kiyoli village of Thunag and directed the local administration to extend all possible help to the bereaved family.

He also expressed concerns over the loss of livestock due to flood and landslides in Gram Panchayat Lehthach and assured maximum help to the affected people.

