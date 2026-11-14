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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Jai Ram Thakur questions Sukhu govt's Rs 1,500 scheme, says BJP will review decisions

Jai Ram Thakur questions Sukhu govt's Rs 1,500 scheme, says BJP will review decisions

Leader of Opposition questions eligibility restrictions, saying only 3.50 lakh of the state's approximately 28 lakh women in the 18-59 age group will benefit from the scheme

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 06:10 PM Nov 14, 2026 IST
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Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur. File photo
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Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday lashed out at the state government over its decision to approve the Mukhya Mantri Apna Parivar Sukhi Parivar Yojna, under which eligible women in the age group of 18 to 59 years will receive financial assistance of Rs 1,500 per month and 300 units of free electricity.

He said the BJP, after forming the government, would review all decisions taken during the final year of the present government's tenure, as well as its guarantees.

Addressing a press conference here, Thakur said that even after nearly four years in office, the Congress government had failed to fulfil its promises.

“Now that the Congress has faced a huge defeat in the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) elections, CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has suddenly remembered the women of Himachal Pradesh and the guarantees made before the last Assembly elections,” he said.

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Thakur questioned why only a limited number of families were being included under the proposed scheme when Himachal Pradesh has more than 18 lakh families.

“The Congress had promised Rs 1,500 per month to all women aged 18 to 59 years, beginning with a decision in its very first Cabinet meeting. At that time, no income limit or eligibility restrictions were mentioned. Approximately 28 lakh women fall within this age group in Himachal Pradesh. However, the government has now announced the benefit for only 3.50 lakh eligible women,” he claimed.

Speaking about the upcoming winter session of the Assembly, Thakur said the party would raise several important issues, including the rising drug menace and corruption.

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