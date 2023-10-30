Jai Ram Thakur targets govt for delay in mayoral polls

Tribune News Service

Mandi, October 29

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur today targeted the state government for delay in conducting elections for the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor in the four Municipal Corporations (MCs) of the state. The time schedule of elected Mayor and Deputy Mayor was over on October 14 in the four MCs in the state and elections are due now.

Thakur said, “As the government has not been able to conduct elections so far, development works have come to a standstill in Mandi, Solan, Palampur and Dharamsala. This shows the failure of the state government.”

He was here today to listen the Mann Ki Baat of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Later, he attended the training programme of the BJP-supported Zila Parishad members and encouraged them to promote the achievements of the Modi-led Central government at the grassroots level. He sought their support in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections to ensure victory of the BJP candidate from Mandi to elect Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister for the third time.

