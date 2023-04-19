Jai Ram Thakur tests positive for Covid, 2 die

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 18

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur has tested positive for Covid-19. Thakur went for the Covid-test in connection with the visit of President Droupadi Murmu to the state. He revealed his Covid-positive status on social media and said he was fine.

Meanwhile, two persons died of Covid in the state today. A 90-year-old man died in Bilaspur while a 50-year-old man succumbed to the virus in Chamba.

Moreover, 371 fresh cases were reported out of the 5,118 tests conducted. The number of active cases in the state stands at 1,789, while there are 32 patients are admitted to hospital. Till date, 4,211 persons have died in the state due to Covid-related illness.