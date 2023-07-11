Jai Ram visits flood-affected areas in Mandi

Tribune News Service

Mandi, July 10

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur today visited flood-affected areas in Mandi district. He inspected Mandi ward, Panchvaktra temple in Padal ward and Bhagwahan ward’s Shiva Bawdi and Victoria bridge.

He said, “This is a big natural tragedy that has caused a huge loss of lives and property in the state. Seven major bridges have been washed away in Mandi district alone. Most of the roads are closed and people are still trapped at many places in the state, whose evacuation is our priority.”

“I have informed Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the current situation in the state. The NDRF teams sent by the Central Government are already engaged in relief and rescue operations. More teams will come, if required,” he added.

“I requested the Union Home Minister to send Army choppers to evacuate stranded people from remote places,” he said.