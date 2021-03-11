Jail or fine for anyone going near rivers in monsoon: DC

Our Correspondent

Kullu, June 4

Kullu Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg has issued an order to the general public to restrain themselves from going within the High Flood Level (HFL) of any river or rivulet in the district during the rainy season. The order further read that any person who contravenes these orders shall be liable for punishment with imprisonment for a term which may extend to eight days or with a minimum compounding fee of Rs 1,000 which may be extended up to Rs 5,000 or with both as per provisions under Section 115 of the HP Police Act, 2007.

According to the report received by the DC from the police, a large number of tourists from other states are seen taking photos and selfies near the rivers from Bajaura to Solang Nullah, Bhuntar, to Manikaran and some parts of the Tirthan river of Banjar subdivision, despite repeated advisories.

Some hotel and restaurant owners have also set up outdoor seating areas and open air cafes on the banks of rivers, which can become life threatening if the water level rises suddenly.

Despite the advisory issued by the district administration from time to time, people venture towards the rivers and risk their lives during the rainy season. Many incidents have taken place in the past when people have lost their lives as they got washed away by rivers in spate.

The orders stated that activities specifically permitted for the purpose of adventure or livelihood will be exempted.