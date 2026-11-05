Jail security under scanner as inmates seek Rs 1 cr ransom

Security arrangements at Kishenpura sub-jail in the Baddi industrial area have come under scrutiny after two inmates allegedly used a mobile phone to demand a ransom of Rs 1 crore from a Punjab resident.

Nazar Singh, a resident of Shahpur Bela village in Rupnagar district, Punjab, lodged a complaint at Manpura police station alleging that Davinder Singh and Upkar Singh, alias Appu, both lodged in the jail, had called him on Tuesday morning and demanded Rs 1 crore. He also alleged that the duo had repeatedly demanded ransom from him in the past and threatened to kill him and his family if he failed to pay.

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In his complaint, Nazar Singh said Davinder Singh, alias Baba Singh, had earlier parked a motorcycle at his residence. He claimed he was unaware that the vehicle had allegedly been used in criminal activities until a Nalagarh police team arrived to recover it. He sought legal action against the accused and security for himself and his family.

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The two accused were among four youths arrested by the Nalagarh police on October 29 in connection with three firing incidents targeting scrap dealers for ransom. According to the police investigation, Davinder Singh had allegedly carried out all three firing incidents to intimidate the dealers. Davinder Singh (34), a resident of Dahirpur village, and Upkar Singh (29), from Chandpur Bela village, belong to the Anandpur Sahib area of Punjab.

Confirming the registration of the case, Baddi SP Vinod Dhiman said the Manpura police had registered an FIR under Section 308(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for putting a person in fear to commit extortion. Further investigation is underway.

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The police are also probing how mobile phones were made available to the inmates inside the jail.

The latest incident has revived concerns over jail security. In April, another inmate, Shubham, accused of firing, was booked for allegedly demanding ransom from a scrap dealer using a mobile phone. A subsequent jail search led to the recovery of six mobile phones. The police had also booked a person for allegedly supplying SIM cards to inmates.