Jakhoo road in pathetic state

The district administration has made the alternative road from the Jakhoo temple one-way to avoid traffic congestion on the steep incline, but it is in a pathetic state. It is difficult to drive on the road as it is dotted with potholes. Considering huge traffic on this road, the authorities concerned should repair it at the earliest. Samyukta, Shimla
Frequent power cuts cause inconvenience to residents
Frequent power cuts, especially in the morning, in the city are causing a lot of inconvenience to the public. They cause a lot of problems to schoolchildren and office-goers. The department should at least try to avoid power cuts in the morning. Kartik, Shimla
Erratic water supply in Dharampur
The Jal Shakti Vibhag has failed to appoint adequate field staff to release water to residents, who are getting supply after two to three days. Rural people are facing a perpetual shortage of water, but their pleas fall on deaf ears. The department should take steps to ensure regular water supply in the area. Rama, Dharampur, Solan
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Prannoy Roy, wife Radhika Roy resign as Adani Group nears takeover of NDTV
The Roys, however, still hold a 32.26 per cent stake in NDTV...
6 killed as truck collides with bus in UP
The speeding truck broadsides a Lucknow depot bus
Court likely to pronounce order on bail plea of Nawab Malik in money-laundering case today
Special judge RN Rokade on November 14 reserved his order on...