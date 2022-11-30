Jakhoo road in pathetic state

The district administration has made the alternative road from the Jakhoo temple one-way to avoid traffic congestion on the steep incline, but it is in a pathetic state. It is difficult to drive on the road as it is dotted with potholes. Considering huge traffic on this road, the authorities concerned should repair it at the earliest. Samyukta, Shimla

Frequent power cuts cause inconvenience to residents

Frequent power cuts, especially in the morning, in the city are causing a lot of inconvenience to the public. They cause a lot of problems to schoolchildren and office-goers. The department should at least try to avoid power cuts in the morning. Kartik, Shimla

Erratic water supply in Dharampur

The Jal Shakti Vibhag has failed to appoint adequate field staff to release water to residents, who are getting supply after two to three days. Rural people are facing a perpetual shortage of water, but their pleas fall on deaf ears. The department should take steps to ensure regular water supply in the area. Rama, Dharampur, Solan

