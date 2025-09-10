DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Jal Shakti Dept employees seek apology for humiliation of XEN

Jal Shakti Dept employees seek apology for humiliation of XEN

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Nurpur, Updated At : 02:30 AM Sep 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Officials and employees of the Jal Shakti Department (JSD), Nurpur circle, have voiced strong resentment over the alleged humiliation of the Executive Engineer (XEN), Nurpur, during a protest on September 6. A meeting convened yesterday, chaired by Superintending Engineer Vikas Bakshi, was attended by XENs, Assistant Engineers and Junior Engineers from six divisions. The officials condemned the misbehaviour of demonstrators who, they alleged, insulted the XEN within office premises.

Advertisement

The irate staff demanded a public apology from those involved, arguing that government servants, who continue to work in adverse circumstances, deserve dignity and cooperation, not public targeting. They further warned that unchecked incidents of this kind would demoralise employees and weaken the spirit of public service.

Later, the officials submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister through the Nurpur SDM, urging his intervention and appropriate action. They stressed that the episode had hurt the morale of employees already facing pressure during the ongoing water crisis.

Advertisement

The controversy stems from the tragic death of 24-year-old social activist Arjun, who suffered a fatal electric shock last Thursday while attempting to drain water from a private tank amid the scarcity. His death triggered widespread anger among residents, who accused the JSD of failing to restore piped water supply for nearly two weeks.

Led by former minister and ex-MLA Rakesh Pathania, hundreds of protesters staged a demonstration, marched through town, and gheraoed the XEN’s office for about half an hour. The officials maintained that while public grievances are understandable, targeting individuals in such a manner is unacceptable.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts