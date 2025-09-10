Jal Shakti Dept employees seek apology for humiliation of XEN

Officials and employees of the Jal Shakti Department (JSD), Nurpur circle, have voiced strong resentment over the alleged humiliation of the Executive Engineer (XEN), Nurpur, during a protest on September 6. A meeting convened yesterday, chaired by Superintending Engineer Vikas Bakshi, was attended by XENs, Assistant Engineers and Junior Engineers from six divisions. The officials condemned the misbehaviour of demonstrators who, they alleged, insulted the XEN within office premises.

Advertisement

The irate staff demanded a public apology from those involved, arguing that government servants, who continue to work in adverse circumstances, deserve dignity and cooperation, not public targeting. They further warned that unchecked incidents of this kind would demoralise employees and weaken the spirit of public service.

Later, the officials submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister through the Nurpur SDM, urging his intervention and appropriate action. They stressed that the episode had hurt the morale of employees already facing pressure during the ongoing water crisis.

Advertisement

The controversy stems from the tragic death of 24-year-old social activist Arjun, who suffered a fatal electric shock last Thursday while attempting to drain water from a private tank amid the scarcity. His death triggered widespread anger among residents, who accused the JSD of failing to restore piped water supply for nearly two weeks.

Led by former minister and ex-MLA Rakesh Pathania, hundreds of protesters staged a demonstration, marched through town, and gheraoed the XEN’s office for about half an hour. The officials maintained that while public grievances are understandable, targeting individuals in such a manner is unacceptable.