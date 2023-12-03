Jal Shakti Dept gets first woman Engg-in-Chief

Shimla, December 2
The Jal Shakti Department today got its first woman Engineer-in-Chief with the appointment of Anju Sharma to the top post. Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena issued her promotion orders.
Anju, a pass-out from the first batch of the National Institute of Technolohy (NIT), Hamirpur, was serving as Chief Engineer (Shimla Zone). Archana Thakur was the first woman to head the Public Works Department (PWD) during the previous BJP government. The number of women engineers in government departments is small ans so Anju’s appointment on the top post is being considered important.
