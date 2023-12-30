Jal Shakti Dept seeks Rs 188 crore from Centre for sewerage infrastructure

Tribune News Service

Solan, December 29

In a bid to provide sewerage connectivity to all households under the Solan Municipal Corporation (MC), the Jal Shakti Department (JSD) has sought Rs 188 crore under the centrally sponsored Namami Gange project.

SCHEME CONCEIVED IN 1993 A scheme for sewerage connections was previously conceived in 1993

The scheme was commissioned in 2008 and the city was divided into five zones

Due to the lack of funds, only Zone ‘B’ could get the facility

A proposal, which was submitted to the Centre in September, is being processed and state officials are hopeful about securing funds. Facing paucity of funds, nearly half of the area under the Solan MC lacks basic sewerage facilities. The new proposal would cover not only the entire city, but also the Shamti, Deonghat, Dhadhog and Kather areas.

Previously, a scheme for sewerage connectivity was conceived in 1993, for which, funds amounting to Rs 5.22 crore were set aside. It was in 2008 that the scheme was commissioned and the town was divided into five zones. However, only one of the zones- Zone ‘B’- could get the facility. About 1,500 connections were proposed for the zone, which comprised the Officers’ Colony, Madhuban Colony, Rajgarh Road, Kotla Nala, Tank Road, Lower Bazar and Hospital Road.

An additional sum of Rs 4.55 crore was sanctioned for the remaining zones, but the delay and the high cost of land acquisition raised the cost to several crores. Out of the funds worth Rs 27 crore granted in 2018 for the expansion of the scheme, Rs 22 crore were spent on land acquisition alone. After rural areas such as Salogra, Kather and Saproon were merged into the MC in 2020, the JSD was keen to extend the facility.

In Solan city, residents had availed 850 sewerage connections, of which only 560 could be released. A consolidated project report of Rs 175 crore to extend the scheme to the entire MC area was submitted before the state government in September 2022. However, the project failed to get adequate funds.

JSD Executive Engineer Sumit Sood said the department was hopeful about getting the due financial assistance from the central programme and queries pertaining to the proposal were currently being addressed. Hurdles like the presence of private land and water supply schemes had posed problems for the expansion of the sewerage network. Congress had promised sewerage connectivity in its poll manifesto before the civic body poll in April 2021. However, residents of areas like Kather, Housing Board colonies and Saproon still await sewerage connections.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Solan