Jal Shakti Dept suffers Rs 387-crore loss in Kangra, Chamba districts

The Jal Shakti Department has reported massive damage to its infrastructure in Kangra and Chamba districts of Dharamsala zone during the ongoing monsoon and estimated losses of Rs 387 crore.

Chief Engineer Deepak Garg told The Tribune that water supply schemes bore the brunt of the devastation. Of the 1,544 schemes in the zone, 1,244 were damaged, causing a loss of Rs 274.90 crore. “We have temporarily restored 1,143 water schemes, but permanent restoration will take more time due to the extent of damage, tough terrain and harsh weather,” he added.

The irrigation network, too, has suffered heavy damage. A total of 402 irrigation schemes were damaged, incurring a loss of Rs 8.67 crore. Thirteen flood-control schemes worth Rs 2.03 crore and 17 sewerage projects of Rs 8.34 crore were also hit.

Continuous rainfall is hampering the restoration work underway in both districts. “The work is being carried out on a war footing. However, in several areas, carrying out repairs is proving to be extremely difficult due to recurring landslides and unsafe conditions for workers,” Garg added.

The Bharmour subdivision of Chamba escaped the brunt of the disaster, as all water supply schemes there are functioning normally despite heavy rain. In contrast, Chamba town faced partial disruption, which is expected to be fixed within a week.

In Dharamsala, two major water supply schemes (Naddi and Bhagsu) catering to the tourist town have already been restored. However, the Gujj Khud scheme remains non-functional for over a month after flashfloods washed away nearly 3 km of pipeline. “New pipelines are being laid but the terrain is slide-prone and worker safety is a priority. It will take at least three weeks to restore the Gujj Khud scheme,” Garg said.

The restoration work in Thural, Nagrota Bhagwan, Dehra, Tissa and Chamba is also expected to be completed within a week, he added.