Jal Shakti division, ECHS hospital to be set up in Sujanpur

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today announced that a Jal Shakti division and an ECHS hospital would be opened at Sujanpur in Hamirpur district. He was addressing a gathering on the inauguration of a cultural evening of Holi Utsav Sujanpur yesterday evening.

Sukhu also visited Sainik School, Sujanpur Tira, and sanctioned Rs 3 crore for the construction of a new hostel for the students of the school. He announced raising the status of the Holi festival from national to international keeping in view its historic and cultural importance.

Sukhu said, “I had visited the Sujanpur Holi Mela earlier also and am happy to see that the announcements he had made then were being fulfilled at a rapid pace. The notification for a 100-bed hospital in Sujanpur was issued and within two years, a Rajiv Gandhi day boarding school would be constructed in Karot village. The school will be equipped with world-class facilities.”

He said that that the government had set a goal to make Himachal self-reliant by 2027 and the most prosperous state by 2032. Local MLA Capt Ranjeet Singh said that all demands of the local people had been fulfilled and Sujanpur’s development had gained momentum.