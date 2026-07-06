Jal Shakti projects, functioning of flood control systems reviewed

Principal Secretary Dr Abhishek Jain presided over a meeting of Jal Shakti Department officials from Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Shimla and Mandi zones was held at the Jal Bhawan at Haroli on Thursday. Various aspects, including water conservation, working based on Internet of Things, water quality, functioning of sewerage schemes, flood control and monitoring systems and public participation were discussed at the meeting.

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The Principal Secretary said that this interaction was part of a series of meetings being held in different regions of the state under the directions of Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri. He added that the Deputy Chief Minister had said officers must conduct on-ground visits to understand people’s problems and formulate plans according to their needs.

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Jain said that works must be implemented in a timely and effective manner with the participation of beneficiaries. He added that field-based monitoring, transparent working and accountability were important requisites. “Public complaints must be addressed immediately and in case of any delays information must be conveyed to those affected,” he asserted.

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Jain directed the officers concerned to undertake resource mapping of the department’s properties, including land, buildings, machinery, tools and material in warehouses in their areas and create their digital records for effective management of these resources. He said that public participation in public works was the key to the success of these schemes and directed the officers to give weightage to the ideas and demands of public representatives.

The Principal Secretary directed Executive Engineers to conduct surprise inspections at sites where works exceeding Rs 5 crore in value were being executed and asked Assistant Engineers to do the same for works exceeding Rs 2 crore. He said that inspections must be carried out at least once a month and the report should be sent to the state headquarters. He called for effective steps against damage to drinking water and irrigation schemes due to illegal mining.

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He directed the officers to keep heavy machinery ready to meet any flood-like situation during the monsoon and identify hotspots. He stressed the importance of creating and maintaining village ponds for water conservation. He said that Rs 250 crore had been received from the Central Government under the Jal Jeewan Mission. He directed the officers concerned to speed up the work under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana.

On the occasion, representatives of panchayati raj institutions and water users groups presented their views on strengthening the department’s schemes in their areas. Engineer-in-Chief (Projects) Dharminder Gill, Engineer-in-Chief (Jal Shakti) Anju Sharma and Una Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal attended the meeting.