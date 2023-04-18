Jamwal gets four weeks for reply to poll petition

Shimla, April 17
The HP High Court today granted four weeks to Trilok Jamwal, MLA from Bilaspur Sadar, Vidhan Sabha constituency for filing of reply on an election petition challenging his election from Bilaspur Sadar constituency.
While appearing before the court the counsel for Jamwal sought time to file reply, on this the court granted four weeks’ time to him and listed the matter for further hearing on May 30.
Justice Ajay Mohan Goel passed this order on an election petition filed by Congress candidate Bumber Thakur challenging the election of BJP candidate Trilok Jamwal on the ground that the officials deputed by the Election Commission for counting the votes have committed illegalities and irregularities in the process of counting of votes cast through postal ballots and due to this he lost the election by a close margin of 276 votes.
It was alleged in the petition that during the process of counting of votes, especially postal ballots, gross and blatant violations of the relevant provisions the Conduct of Election rules.
Bumber Thakur has contested the election on Congress ticket from Bilaspur Sadar constituency and he lost the election to BJP candidate Trilok Jamwal by narrow margin in the recently held Assembly elections in the state.
