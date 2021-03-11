Trilok Jamwal reviews arrangements for BJP meeting

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, June 3

Top BJP leaders met here today to take stock of the arrangements for the proposed two-day state executive meeting of the party scheduled to be held at Bassi Palace here on June 6 and 7. Trilok Jamwal, BJP general secretary and organisation secretary, arrived here to review the arrangements for the meeting.

Jamwal said in the election year, the focus of the BJP was on motivating and mobilising grass-roots workers. He added that besides leaders like the Chief Minister and the state party president, national leaders would also attend the meeting and share their experiences.

Jamwal said that the focus would be on the Mission Repeat. He added that the government led by Jai Ram Thakur had done remarkable development and the party would go to people with achievements and new programmes and policies of the government.

MLAs Narender Thakur and Kamlesh Kumari, BJP spokesperson Vinod Thakur and members of the district party unit were present.