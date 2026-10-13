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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Jan Chetna apprises Kangra MP of pending issues

Jan Chetna apprises Kangra MP of pending issues

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Raghav Guleria
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:14 AM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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Kangra MP Rajiv Bhardwaj with Jan Chetna members at Dharamsala on Monday.
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Jan Chetna, an organisation that has long been raising issues concerning Dharamsala town, held a meeting with Kangra MP Rajiv Bhardwaj on Sunday to discuss a range of long-pending development issues affecting the town and the surrounding region.

Led by Jan Chetna president RC Katoch, the delegation raised 11 key issues, including the north campus of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) at Jadrangal, the Matour-McLeodganj two-lane road, Smart City projects, the proposed Unity Mall near Dhagwar-Chetru, the International Convention Centre at Tapovan, the expansion of Kangra airport, sewerage facilities in the municipal corporation area, the broad-gauge conversion of the Pathankot-Jogindernagar railway line, the Ranital toll plaza, the Himani Chamunda ropeway and eco-tourism development.

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Responding to the concerns, Dr Bhardwaj said the construction of CUHP’s north campus had been held up because the state government had not deposited Rs 30 crore with the Forest Department. He said Rs 255 crore had already been allocated for the campus project.

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Regarding the Matour-McLeodganj road, he said the project had been handed over to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and expressed hope that the condition of the road would improve substantially.

On Smart City projects, the MP said he had taken up the matter with the Smart City Commissioner and would arrange a meeting with Jan Chetna representatives to discuss pending issues.

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Talking to The Tribune, Dr Bhardwaj said the Kangra Valley railway would be strengthened to meet the aspirations of residents who had benefited from this historic transport link for over a century. Describing the railway line as a priority, he stressed the need to improve its utility for local people.

He also highlighted the largely untapped tourism potential of Pong Lake, identifying its development as another priority for the region.

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