DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Janhvi Kapoor arrives in Manali for film shoot

Janhvi Kapoor arrives in Manali for film shoot

article_Author
Abhinav Vashisht
Tribune News Service
Kullu, Updated At : 01:20 AM Nov 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Actress Janhvi Kapoor welcomed at Baragarh Resort near Manali.
Advertisement

Actress Janhvi Kapoor has arrived in Manali for the shooting of the Hindi film ‘Lag Ja Gale’, being produced under the banner of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. During her stay, she met Nakul Khullar, Director of Baragarh Resort & Spa, IHCL SeleQtions, and Award of Excellence winner, at the property.

Local coordinator Anil Kaistha said the film’s shooting would continue for a few days in Lahaul. The film unit, comprising lead actress Janhvi Kapoor, actor Lakshya and director Raj Mehta, arrived in Manali on October 30. The shooting schedule is expected to last about a week and will cover scenic locations in Manali, the Atal Tunnel and Lahaul-Spiti.

Advertisement

According to the coordinator, the schedule includes several locations in Manali, around the Atal Tunnel, Sissu and Lahaul. The arrival of a major film unit is expected to give a boost to local tourism and generate employment opportunities for local artists associated with the film industry, hotels, transport operators and tent-based production workers, particularly during the off-season. Manali and the Lahaul valley have long been popular destinations for Bollywood filmmakers. The latest Dharma Productions project is expected to bring renewed film industry activity to the region and provide business opportunities to local service providers.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts