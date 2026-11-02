Janhvi Kapoor arrives in Manali for film shoot

Actress Janhvi Kapoor has arrived in Manali for the shooting of the Hindi film ‘Lag Ja Gale’, being produced under the banner of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. During her stay, she met Nakul Khullar, Director of Baragarh Resort & Spa, IHCL SeleQtions, and Award of Excellence winner, at the property.

Local coordinator Anil Kaistha said the film’s shooting would continue for a few days in Lahaul. The film unit, comprising lead actress Janhvi Kapoor, actor Lakshya and director Raj Mehta, arrived in Manali on October 30. The shooting schedule is expected to last about a week and will cover scenic locations in Manali, the Atal Tunnel and Lahaul-Spiti.

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According to the coordinator, the schedule includes several locations in Manali, around the Atal Tunnel, Sissu and Lahaul. The arrival of a major film unit is expected to give a boost to local tourism and generate employment opportunities for local artists associated with the film industry, hotels, transport operators and tent-based production workers, particularly during the off-season. Manali and the Lahaul valley have long been popular destinations for Bollywood filmmakers. The latest Dharma Productions project is expected to bring renewed film industry activity to the region and provide business opportunities to local service providers.