DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Janmashtami charm pulls thousands to Nurpur fest

Janmashtami charm pulls thousands to Nurpur fest

Audiences sway to tunes of Bollywood, Punjabi & Pahadi songs as 2-day state-level celebrations end
article_Author
Rajiv Mahajan
Our Correspondent
Nurpur, Updated At : 02:52 AM Aug 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Anuj Sharma, of Indian Idol fame, performs at the closing event of the Janmashtami Festival in Nurpur.
Advertisement

The fourth two-day state-level Janmashtami Festival concluded at the historic Brijraj Swami Temple here on Saturday night.

Advertisement

Thousands of devotees from far and wide thronged the temple during the celebration to pay obeisance.

The fair was opened by Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar on Friday evening, with Kumar leading a ‘shobha yatra’ from the Chogan ground here to the temple premises.

Advertisement

The concluding ceremony was presided over by Fatehpur MLA and state Planning Commission Vice-Chairman Bhiwani Singh Pathania.

Pathania, as the chief guest, greeted devotees and lit the ceremonial lamp.

Advertisement

He said such fairs and festivals were testimony to rich cultural heritage, communal harmony and social bonds.

Bollywood singer Gagan Singh, and Anuj Sharma — of Indian Idol fame — enthralled the audience at the festival’s cultural night, receiving rousing applauses.

The duo regaled the five-thousand-person jubilant crowd with Bollywood and Punjabi songs.

Himachali folk singer Ishant Bhardwaj, who has over 2.65 crore YouTube viewers, and his cultural troupe, through their performance, paid homage to Pahadi culture and heritage, much to the audience’s delight. During the cultural night, Nurpur SDM Arun Sharma honoured the chief guest and special guests with shawls and idols of Lord Krishna.

He thanked the government departments concerned, the temple management committee and area residents for the conduct of the event.

The Brijraj Swami temple management committee honoured guests and artistes with ‘siropas’ and portraits of Brijraj Swami temple idols.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts