Janmashtami poster sparks caste controversy at IIT Mandi; probe ordered

A poster displayed during a Shri Krishna Janmashtami celebration on an IIT Mandi campus has triggered sharp criticism on social media after it was alleged to have promoted a caste-based hierarchy while explaining the concept of “Karma” from the Bhagavad Gita.

The poster, titled “Bhagavad Gita – The Timeless Wisdom: Karma,” referred to verses from the Gita, including Chapter 3, Verse 8 and Chapter 4, Verse 13.

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While explaining the traditional four divisions of society, it described the roles of Brahmanas as spreading God’s message, Vaishyas as driving the economy and supporting others, Kshatriyas as protecting society and spirituality, and Shudras as serving the “higher classes.”

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The reference to Shudras and the phrase “higher classes” drew strong objections from netizens, who criticised the display as reinforcing caste hierarchy and social discrimination.

The controversy gained wider attention as users questioned how such material was allowed to be displayed on a premier educational institution’s campus.

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The poster also discussed the nature of karma and its relationship with the cycle of birth and death.

Quoting Krishna’s teachings, it urged people to perform their prescribed duties as an offering to the Lord without attachment to the fruits of their actions. It further highlighted lust as an obstacle and emphasised spiritual intelligence and self-control as means to overcome it.

Following the controversy, the IIT Mandi Registrar Kumar Sambhav Pandey clarified that the Janmashtami programme was not organised officially by the institute and that the event had been organised by students.

He told The Tribune that the poster had not been endorsed by the administration. He asserted that a committee has been constituted to probe this case and appropriate action will be taken after the findings of committee.

IIT Mandi Director Laxmidhar Behera, in a message to the institute community, expressed shock over the display and said he had personally opposed caste-based discrimination “in any form” on every forum. He said an enquiry committee had been constituted to examine how the incident occurred and ensure that the campus was not used for any violation of social harmony.

The director also expressed empathy with members of the institute community who were hurt by the incident and reiterated the institute’s commitment to equality, social justice and scientific temper, along with other constitutional values.