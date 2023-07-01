Japan to lend hand to increase green cover in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 30

In its pursuit of making Himachal a green haven, 900 self-help groups and 460 Village Forest Development Societies (VFDS) have been set up in seven districts of the state, strengthening the joint forest management initiatives.

This has been done by the state government in collaboration with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). As the state government ardently pursues its vision of transforming Himachal Pradesh into a verdant haven, JICA’s support is playing a pivotal role in augmenting the state’s green cover.

Employing advanced techniques and technological interventions, over 4,600 hectares of land has been adorned with carefully planned plantations over the past two years. The project places great emphasis on developing nurseries and enhancing the quality of planting stock, aiming at producing more than 60 lakh high-quality seedlings of various beneficial species for both community and forestry purposes.

The JICA project endeavours to apply Japan’s best forestry practices in the state, introducing cutting-edge technologies within the forest department and fostering robust community participation. “As a result, the project stands as a resounding success, contributing significantly to the state government’s ambitious target of increasing the green cover from approximately 28 per cent to over 30 per cent by 2030,” stated an official.

JICA has been actively supporting forestry and natural resource management projects in India since 1991. In Himachal Pradesh, their commitment has facilitated sustainable development by enhancing soil cover and conserving forested areas.

