DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Japanese varsity scholars show interest in natural farming

Japanese varsity scholars show interest in natural farming

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:20 AM Dec 04, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Students from Hiroshima University visit Centre of Excellence at Government PG College, Sanjauli.
Advertisement

A team of research scholars from Hiroshima University, Japan, visited the State Project Implementing Unit of Rajiv Gandhi Prakritik Kheti Khushhal Kisan Yojana (RGPK3Y), Department of Agriculture, in Shimla recently for an interaction with the officers on agriculture scenario and natural farming.

Advertisement

Led by Prof Osamu Yoshida, Graduate School of Humanities and Social Sciences, Hiroshima University, the research scholars are touring to study farmers’ welfare in India. The team was accompanied by Professor BS Chauhan, a visiting professor at HPU and Indira Gandhi Medical College.

Advertisement

State Nodal Officer (RGPK3Y)-cum-Additional Director, Agriculture Dr Suresh Kumar Sharma briefed the Japanese research scholars about the agriculture sector in the hill state and gave a presentation on the Rajiv Gandhi Prakritik Kheti Khushhal Kisan Yojana. Sharma said the scheme is aimed at promoting the non-chemical, low-cost, climate resilient and environment friendly natural farming technique in the state.

Advertisement

Prof Osamu Yoshida and the research scholars from Japan evinced keen interest in the natural farming initiative and the natural farming products.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts