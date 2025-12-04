Japanese varsity scholars show interest in natural farming

A team of research scholars from Hiroshima University, Japan, visited the State Project Implementing Unit of Rajiv Gandhi Prakritik Kheti Khushhal Kisan Yojana (RGPK3Y), Department of Agriculture, in Shimla recently for an interaction with the officers on agriculture scenario and natural farming.

Led by Prof Osamu Yoshida, Graduate School of Humanities and Social Sciences, Hiroshima University, the research scholars are touring to study farmers’ welfare in India. The team was accompanied by Professor BS Chauhan, a visiting professor at HPU and Indira Gandhi Medical College.

State Nodal Officer (RGPK3Y)-cum-Additional Director, Agriculture Dr Suresh Kumar Sharma briefed the Japanese research scholars about the agriculture sector in the hill state and gave a presentation on the Rajiv Gandhi Prakritik Kheti Khushhal Kisan Yojana. Sharma said the scheme is aimed at promoting the non-chemical, low-cost, climate resilient and environment friendly natural farming technique in the state.

Prof Osamu Yoshida and the research scholars from Japan evinced keen interest in the natural farming initiative and the natural farming products.