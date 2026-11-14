Japani phal offers good prices, crop diversification option

A late-season sale of Japanese persimmons at Rs 215 per kg at the Bhuntar vegetable market has once again highlighted the fruit’s growing economic potential for orchardists in Kullu district. The consignment, purchased by a Chandigarh-based trader, arrived a day after prices had hovered between Rs 170 and Rs 180 per kg, underlining both strong demand for the fruit and the price fluctuations growers have to contend with.

Known locally as Japani phal, persimmon has evolved from a marginal crop into a key component of crop diversification at orchards in Kullu.

A comparison of recent seasons shows that persimmon prices, despite price fluctuations, have consistently offered better returns than the diminishing returns from traditional apple crops in lower and mid-altitude areas.

In 2023, the Bhuntar marketing yard had recorded peak weekly rates of Rs 145 to Rs 155 per kg, while the early-season fruit fetched Rs 80 to Rs 100 per kg. In 2024, the market strengthened considerably, with average prices ranging from Rs 120 to Rs 150 per kg and premium bids touching Rs 200 per kg as demand from traders outside the state increased.

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The 2025 season began on a subdued note, with initial prices ranging from Rs 95 to Rs 98 per kg amid heavy rainfall. Later, subsequent consignments fetched between Rs 120 and Rs 180 per kg. The season-end sale at Rs 215 per kg demonstrated that high-quality fruit could still command premium prices.

A decade ago, persimmons reportedly sold for around Rs 16 per kg. The more than tenfold increase in prices has significantly altered the economic calculations of hill farmers.

The trend is reflected in the expansion of cultivation. The area under persimmon in Kullu nearly doubled from 200 hectares in 2023 to 404 hectares in 2025. Production increased from 297 metric tonnes in 2019-20 to 1,250 metric tonnes in 2023-24, with the estimated output for 2025 standing at around 1,400 metric tonnes.

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The crop’s appeal lies in its relatively low input requirements. It needs fewer pesticide sprays and less intensive management than apple cultivation, performs better at lower altitudes where apple orchards are increasingly coming under pressure, and provides a concentrated harvesting window from October to January, offering growers a seasonal source of income.

Farmers in Kullu, Banjar and Anni are increasingly replacing not only apple orchards but also pomegranate plantations and traditional cereal crops with persimmon, citing lower cultivation costs and better price realisation.

The transformation is particularly evident in Lug valley, which has been promoted as the ‘Persimmon Paradise’. Since 2016, the valley, especially the area around Churla, has witnessed a shift from traditional apple cultivation to commercial persimmon farming, emerging as an important hub for the fruit in India.

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The branding initiative, supported by state and local stakeholders, seeks to establish Lug Valley’s persimmons as a recognised name in national markets while promoting agro-tourism and creating rural employment opportunities.

For a district long associated with apple cultivation, the rise of persimmon represents an important shift towards crop diversification and climate adaptation. With expanding cultivation, growing market demand and the potential for higher returns, the fruit is increasingly reshaping the horticultural landscape of Kullu, with Lug valley leading the way.