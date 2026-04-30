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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Jasmine leads Kullu Valley; Anna tops Trinity School

Jasmine leads Kullu Valley; Anna tops Trinity School

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Our Correspondent
Kullu, Updated At : 09:12 PM Apr 30, 2026 IST
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The ICSE Class X results were declared on Thursday, bringing celebrations across the region as two prominent schools—Kullu Valley Senior Secondary School, Kullu and Trinity School, Mohal—recorded a perfect 100 per cent pass rate with students achieving notable distinctions.

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At Kullu Valley Senior Secondary School, Principal Sanjeev Bhardwaj said Jasmine Anand topped the institution with 93.2 per cent. Aarushi Thakur and Vanshika Thakur jointly secured second place with 91.2 per cent each, while Shreyashi Rana stood third with 90.8 per cent. Five students scored above 90 per cent, 13 between 80-89 per cent, 29 between 70–79 per cent, and 34 between 50-69 per cent, with every student passing the examination.

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Meanwhile, Trinity School, Mohal, led by Principal Bharat Kapoor, also reported strong results. Anna secured first position with 96.6 per cent, followed by Sadhna Thakur with 95.2 per cent in second place and Bhupen Thakur with 94.8 per cent in third. As many as 10 students scored above 90 per cent and 21 secured above 80 per cent, with all students passing in the first division.

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School managements and principals congratulated students on their performance, while parents and teachers joined in celebrating the hard work and dedication behind the results. With such outcomes, both schools reaffirmed their commitment to academic excellence.

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