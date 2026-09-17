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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Jawali educationist named technical official for Asian Games

Jawali educationist named technical official for Asian Games

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Rajiv Mahajan
Nurpur, Updated At : 01:59 AM Sep 17, 2026 IST
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The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) has appointed Pradeep Sharma, an educationist and retired government school principal, as International Technical Official (ITO) for weightlifting competitions at the 20th Asian Games-2026 to be held in Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 5. The president of the Indian Weightlifting Federation had recommended Sharma’s appointment as the ITO. He would leave for Japan tomorrow along with Sahdev Yadav, president of the Indian Weightlifting Federation.

Sharma, who is at present serving as the treasurer of the Indian Weightlifting Competition Association, has built a distinguished track record as an ITO over the past several years, representing India at multiple national and international weightlifting championships.

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A resident of Jawali in Kangra district, Sharma is the first ITO from Himachal Pradesh to be selected for the Asian Games.

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As an ITO at the Asian Games, Sharma will shoulder important technical responsibilities related to the conduct of the weightlifting competitions in accordance with the rules and technical regulations governing the sport at the international level.

Earlier, in May, he was selected as an ITO for the Asian Weightlifting Championship in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, and the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, in August 2025. He had also represented India as the team manager at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, UK, in 2022, and served as an ITO at the Youth and Junior Asian Weightlifting Championship in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, in 2020.

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