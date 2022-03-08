Jawali girl shines in fencing Championship

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, March 7

Shiksha Baloria of Chalwara of Jawali in Kangra district has won bronze in the Under-20 Asian Fencing Championship. The championship concluded on March 4 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

In December 2020, she had participated in the All-India Fencing Championship at Sonipat in which she won a bronze. After that, she was selected for the World Cup 2022 Junior Fencing Championship that was held in Spain on January 22 and 23.

She left for Spain but had to come back as the championship was cancelled due to the pandemic. She was inspired and supported by her parents with the guidance of Pradeep Sharma, an international weightlifting coach from Jawali. —