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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Jawali hosts nutrition awareness campaign for govt school students

Jawali hosts nutrition awareness campaign for govt school students

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Tribune News Service
Nurpur, Updated At : 01:48 AM Aug 30, 2026 IST
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Students attend the nutrition sensitisation programme organised at Government Senior Secondary School at Guglara in Jawali.
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A nutrition sensitisation programme was organised at Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS), Guglara, in Jawali subdivision of Kangra district under the Himachal Pradesh Crop Diversification Promotion Project, JICA ODA Phase-II. As many as 98 students and members of the teaching staff participated in the programme. The programme aimed to create awareness among students and teachers about the importance of balanced and nutritious diets, the nutritional value of fruits and vegetables, and the role of Nutri-Kitchen Gardens in improving household nutrition. Block Project Manager Lakshit Choudhary, Nutrition Expert Archana Sood and Agriculture Expert Pooja attended the programme.

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Delivering the keynote address, Sood spoke about the concept, importance and establishment of Nutri-Kitchen Gardens. She explained that even small spaces around homes could be effectively used to grow seasonal and leafy vegetables and other nutritious crops. This, she said, could help ensure easy access to fresh and healthy food for families.

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A detailed discussion was also held on preparing simple and nutritious recipes using locally available food items. The students were apprised of the nutritional importance of different fruits and vegetables, particularly their contribution of essential vitamins, minerals and dietary fibre. They were encouraged to include a greater variety of locally available and seasonal fruits and vegetables in their daily diets for better health and nutrition.

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An interactive question-and-answer session was also organised, during which students raised queries related to nutrition, healthy eating habits and kitchen gardening. The experts addressed their questions and encouraged the students to share the knowledge gained during the programme with their families and the wider community.

Speaking on the occasion, Block Project Manager Lakshit Choudhary emphasised the need to create awareness about balanced diets and healthy food choices among children from an early age. He said the Himachal Pradesh Crop Diversification Promotion Project, JICA ODA Phase-II, was promoting nutrition awareness and Nutri-Kitchen Gardens at the community level under its Nutrition Improvement Programme.

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