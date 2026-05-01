Jawali judicial court gets e-Sewa Kendra facility

The Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia, virtually inaugurated an e-Sewa Kendra at the court of Judicial Magistrate (1st Class) at Jawali in Kangra district on Tuesday evening. Civil Judge, Jawali, Shashikant Sharma opened the kendra by unveiling the inaugural plaque at a simple ceremony organised at the court complex.

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The Civil Judge said that the e-Sewa Kendra would be a milestone in making the judicial system simple, transparent and fast. He added that with the launch of this significant service, lawyers and litigants would get information related to their cases conveniently. “They can procure information on the current status of the case, next date of hearing, details of court orders and judgments,” he asserted.

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Sharma said that the lawyers and the litigants could also procure the scanned copies of petitions, add e-signatures and upload them in the Case Information System (CIS). They could also avail of the facility of the e-filing of cases to get their filing numbers. Neetu Baloria, chairperson of the Jawali Bar Association, thanked the High Court for providing the facility at the Jawali judicial court. Members and office-bearers of the association were present on the occasion.

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Caption: Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia virtually inaugurates an e-Sewa Kendra virtually at the Jawali judicial court in Kangra district on Tuesday.