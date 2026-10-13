Jawali police solve theft case in 48 hrs

The Jawali police under the Nurpur police district have solved a theft case within 48 hours and recovered the entire stolen property, including gold jewellery and Rs 27,000 in cash.

According to the police, the complainant had gone out with his family on October 8. On returning home the next day, he found household articles scattered and cash and gold jewellery missing from the shelves.

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Following his complaint, the police registered an FIR (No. 179/2026) at the Jawali police station on October 9 under Sections 331(4) and 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). A police team launched an investigation and gathered vital clues using available evidence, local intelligence and technical resources. The probe revealed the involvement of a minor boy in the theft.

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After establishing the identity of the minor, the police recovered gold items and Rs 27,000 in cash. Further proceedings concerning the minor are being carried out.