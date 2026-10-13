DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Jawali police solve theft case in 48 hrs

Jawali police solve theft case in 48 hrs

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Nurpur, Updated At : 08:42 AM Oct 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image for representational purpose only.
Advertisement

The Jawali police under the Nurpur police district have solved a theft case within 48 hours and recovered the entire stolen property, including gold jewellery and Rs 27,000 in cash.

According to the police, the complainant had gone out with his family on October 8. On returning home the next day, he found household articles scattered and cash and gold jewellery missing from the shelves.

Advertisement

Following his complaint, the police registered an FIR (No. 179/2026) at the Jawali police station on October 9 under Sections 331(4) and 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). A police team launched an investigation and gathered vital clues using available evidence, local intelligence and technical resources. The probe revealed the involvement of a minor boy in the theft.

Advertisement

After establishing the identity of the minor, the police recovered gold items and Rs 27,000 in cash. Further proceedings concerning the minor are being carried out.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts