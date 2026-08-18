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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Jawali’s Aryan clears CAPF exam, secures AIR 182 in first attempt

Jawali’s Aryan clears CAPF exam, secures AIR 182 in first attempt

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Rajiv Mahajan
Nurpur, Updated At : 01:08 AM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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Aryan Chaudhary
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Aryan Chaudhary, 23, of Patta-Jatian village in Jawali subdivision of Kangra district, has brought laurels to his native district by clearing the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination-2025 for the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in his first attempt, securing All India Rank (AIR) 182. After clearing the examination, he will join as an Assistant Commandant in one of the country’s paramilitary forces.

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Aryan, who has aspired to serve the nation since childhood, had earlier cleared the written examinations for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) and Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT). After appearing for the AFCAT interview, he recently received a recommendation from the Air Force Selection Board (AFSB), Dehradun. Meanwhile, he also successfully cleared the UPSC CAPF examination.

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Aryan completed his schooling at DAV Public School, Rehan, and Baghni (Nurpur), and graduated from NIT-Jaipur in 2025 with a BTech in Electronics and Communication Engineering. After graduation, he worked as an executive engineer with an MNC in Gurugram while simultaneously preparing for competitive examinations. His father, Rajesh Chaudhary, is serving as a lecturer, while his mother, Archana, is a government school teacher.

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