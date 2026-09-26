JBT jobless body urges Himachal Govt to expedite appointment process

The JBT/D.El.Ed Trained Unemployed Association has urged the state government to issue appointment letters to the candidates selected under the JBT Commission Post Code-25004 at the earliest. Association president Jagdish Paryal said that representatives and candidates from different districts had submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, seeking the early completion of the appointment process and the protection of vacant posts in the next JBT recruitment.

He said that the recruitment examination for 600 posts under Post Code-25004 was held from February 25 to 27 this year while the CBSE JBT Post Code-26015 examination for another 600 posts was conducted from June 13 to 17. He added that several candidates had been selected in both recruitment categories, raising concerns over vacancies in the subsequent process.

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The association urged the government that appointment letters of the candidates selected on Post Code-25004 posts be issued without delay, as the results were declared on August 14. It also sought an increase in the waiting/reserve panel for the CBSE JBT Post Code-26015 posts from 10 per cent to 50 per cent and document verification after appointment letters for the Post Code-25004 posts had been issued.

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Paryal said that the demands were aimed at ensuring that the maximum number of eligible candidates get employment without affecting the rights of others.