JBT students hold protest

Dharamsala, November 18

Students of Junior Basic Training (JBT) course organised a protest march here today in support of their demand that B.Ed qualified teachers should not be recruited against their posts in government schools. They threatened to boycott classes till the government takes back its decision.

They demonstrated in front of the office of the Himachal Pradesh School Education Board. They said that B.Ed qualified teachers should not be allowed to sit in the test for recruitment in government primary schools.