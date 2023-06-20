JBT trainees hold protest

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 19

The JBT Trained Unemployed Union today claimed that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had assured them that the results of the recent batch-wise appointments of JBT teachers would be put on hold until the Supreme Court pronounces its decision on the matter. The union has been protesting against the appointment of B. Ed teachers in the JBT cadre.

The JBT trainees held a protest against the appointment of BEd candidates in the JBT cadre and even alleged irregularities in recruitment. “Through an RTI application, we have found that some B. Ed candidates were not JBT or TET but were still selected,” alleged Jagdish Paryal, secretary, JBT Trained Unemployed Union.

He said that the Chief Minister had assured them that the recent appointments of B.Ed candidates against JBT posts would be reviewed. “We have learnt that the appointment orders of two B Ed candidates have been withdrawn,” he added.

Meanwhile, vocational subject teachers, too, demanded their merger with the Education Department.