JE caught taking bribe

Tribune News Service

Solan, April 4

A team of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau today arrested Junior engineer (JE) Pradeep Sharma, who works at the Block Development Office in Sangarh, while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 in Sirmaur district.

Sharma had allgedly asked for Rs 10,000 from the panchayat pradhan for preparing an estimate of a link road. SP Anjum Ara said an FIR had been registered against Sharma.

#Sirmaur #solan